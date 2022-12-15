Capt Amarinder Singh Reacts To Jalandhar Gurdwara Ruckus; 'Complete Lawlessness In Punjab'

Hours after the supporters of Khalistan proponent Amritpal Singh created a ruckus at a Gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar, ex-Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh stated that such activities are completely "unacceptable". Singh further mentioned that during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, he also raised the issue of lawlessness in Punjab.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Captain Amrinder Singh said, "Complete lawlessness is visible in the state. It is the job of the Punjab government to maintain the law and order situation. They have to take strict action against the ongoing activities in the state. If action is not taken then the situation will turn worse. I have raised the matter in front of the Prime Minister as well."

"The state government should also take action against the incoming drones and weapons from across the border. This is dangerous for national security," Singh added.

Ruckus at Jalandhar Gurdwara

In a shocking development, the supporters of Khalistan proponent and self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh created a ruckus at Gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar. Vandalising the property of Gurdwara Singh Sabha, the supporters of Amritpal Singh pulled out chairs and sofas from the Gurdwara and set them ablaze. Justifying the action, they alleged that placing chairs and sofas inside the Gurdwara is against the Sikh religion.

Notably, this came after Amritpal in his speech questioned the placing of chairs and sofas inside the Gurudwaras stating that it is against the 'Sikh Maryada'. Allegedly minutes after his remarks, his supporters started vandalising the chairs and the sofas placed inside the Gurudwara.

Following the incident, the Gurdwara Management of the Singh Sabha objected to the violence done by Amritpal's supporters and said that the sitting arrangement involving chairs and sofas was done for those who could not sit on the floor.