Capt Varun Singh's Father Confident Of Son Emerging 'victorious' From Tragic Chopper Crash

Chopper crash survivor Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Varun Singh has now been shifted to Bengaluru from the Army hospital at Wellington in Tamil Nadu, his father informed on Thursday, December 9. Earlier on Wednesday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defence personnel who were on board IAF’s Mi-17V5 chopper died after it crashed near Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor. Varun Singh was travelling with them as CDS Bipin Rawat was scheduled to address Defence Services Staff College's faculty and students when the chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Singh’s father, Colonel KP Singh (retired), a resident of Bhopal, who was in Wellington where the injured group captain was undergoing treatment at a military hospital, told PTI, "He is being shifted to Bengaluru. I have reached Wellington."

Providing details on his son's condition, he said, "I can't say anything about that...I am not sure."

While Lt Colonel Ishan R (retired), a neighbour of Col K P Singh at Sun City on the Airport Road, said that he was hopeful of Group Captain Varun Singh's recovery. He also mentioned that Col K P Singh and his wife Uma were in Mumbai at the place of their younger son Tanuj, who is Lt Commander in the Navy when they received a call of the tragic crash.

Col Ishan R said, "I spoke to Colonel K P Singh this morning. He said his son was a fighter and will come out victorious (from the tragedy)".

He further recalled that earlier while flying a Tejas aircraft during a test sortie last year, IAF Group Captain Varun Singh had survived a life-threatening emergency. Varun Singh was awarded a Shaurya Chakra this year 2021 for his bravery.

Mortal remains brought to Delhi

According to a report by ANI, all 13 bodies including that of Gen Rawat, his wife & Brig LS Lidder are being brought in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft from Sulur to Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt and NSA Ajit Doval are expected to pay tribute to the mortal remains of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, CDS' wife Madhulika Rawat, his defence adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other armed forces personnel, including the Air Force helicopter crew today evening.

(Image: Bharat.Rakshak)