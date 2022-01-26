Over a year ago, an all-women pilot team of Air India scripted history marking the first only-female pilots and cabin crew team to fly the national carrier over the North Pole. The all-women crew led by Captain Zoya Agarwal flew from San Francisco via the North Pole to land at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on January 11, 2021. The crew covered a massive distance of 16,000 km in 17 hours, the longest commercial flight over the north pole.

The four pilot crew cruised at 30,000 feet to achieve this historical milestone while flying the Boeing 777 that was the inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight AI176.

'Somebody had to step up but we were scared'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on the occasion of Republic Day, Captain Zoya Agarwal, the young pilot who commanded an all-women team to pilot Air India’s longest non-stop commercial flight said, "It was a momentous flight which I will take down with me in my grave. A lot of records were broken, not only did we fly one of the longest Air India flights, but it was an all-women cockpit crew. It also started a new chapter for daughters of India."

Upon being asked about how and why the crew volunteered to take the flight amid the COVID-19 outbreak, she said, "A few of us volunteered even though very little was known was COVID-19 but as the flight landed, the applause and tears that we say on the other side of the glass pane at the airport after so many got reunited with their families was worth it."

"Allow daughters of the country to dream"

Further, the United Nations-chosen Spokesperson for Generation Equality said, "Empower the girl's in our country, allow them to dream. Let them do what they wish to because only then can they be happy. So, it is a better place to thrive."

Flying over the North Pole is extremely technical, as per aviation experts with the compass flipping 180 degrees in the region. Upon being asked about 'directionlessness' in the extreme weather condition with no connectivity.

"There is no directionlessness, we are always prepared. We were preparing for this flight for over a year now. Not even 100%, we were 1000% prepared (against adversity). Everything was taken care of. Our passengers are safe, this was our priority," she concluded while snubbing any elements of fear in due course of her record-breaking journey.