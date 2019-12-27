Captain Amarinder Singh Hails 'ace Attacker' MiG-27 As 'Bahadur' Takes Final Flight

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh took to the microblogging website, Twitter on Friday and hailed the use of the MiG-27 fighter aircraft in the Indian air forces. This comes as the IAF flew the last sortie and decommissioned the jets at the Jodhpur airbase in Rajasthan. Captain Amarinder Singh described the fighter jets as “ace attacker” and hailed its capabilities for serving the Indian Air Force.

.@IAF_MCC "lethal" fighter aircraft #MiG27, which proved to be "ace attacker" during 1999 #Kargilwar & earned the nickname of 'Bahadur' from pilots roared for one last time in the skies today after serving more than three decades. pic.twitter.com/P97bA1f3P3 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 27, 2019

IAF decommissions MiG-27

The Indian Air Force flew the last sortie of the formidable MiG-27 fighter jets from its Jodhpur airbase and subsequently decommissioned the ‘heroes of the Kargil war’ on Friday, December 27. The ace fighter jets have served the nation for over three decades since their first induction in 1985 and have been the mainstay of IAF's ground attack capability. MiG-27 have participated in all major IAF operations and played a stellar role in the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan.

The ace fighter aircraft were bid a farewell from the Jodhpur airbase in a grand ceremony on Friday. The MiG-27, as per sources, will only be used by the Kazakhstan Air Force. Many air force veterans have claimed over the time that the decommissioning of the MiG-27 aircraft will have an impact on the attack and combat prowess for the air force. Sources also reveal that after this fleet is decommissioned, the air force will be looking at an inventory shortage.

IAF's statement on MiG-27 decommissioning

Talking about bidding adieu to the MiG-27 squadron, the official spokesperson said that the upgraded variant of this last swing-wing fleet has been the pride of the Indian Air Forces strike fleet since 2006. “MiG-27 swing-wing fighter aircraft has been the backbone of ground attack fleet of Indian Air Force for the past four decades. All the other variants, such as MiG-23 BN and MiG-23 MF and the pure MiG-27 have already retired from Indian Air Force”, the spokesperson added.

