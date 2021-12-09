Captain Amarinder Singh Mourns Loss Of CDS Bipin Rawat & 12 Others Killed In Chopper Crash

The former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday mourned the death of the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and '11 men in uniform' who passed away in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash in upper Coonoor area of Tamil Nadu. Paying tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat, the Captain said that he 'served the country with great honour & dedication.' 'May God grant eternal peace to the departed souls,' Amarinder Singh further added.

Captain Amarinder Singh also prayed for the families of the deceased 'to bear this irreparable loss.'

My deepest condolences to the families of 11 men in uniform from our galant armed forces who were accompanying Gen Rawat. Sadly Mrs Rawat is also amongst the deceased. May God grant eternal peace to the departed souls & give strength to the families to bear this irreparable loss. https://t.co/3SBGSG5enm — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 8, 2021

CDS Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat, 11 others dead in IAF helicopter crash

In an official announcement following the IAF helicopter crash, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said that the IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," it stated. The CDS was initially taken to Military Hospital, Wellington however he succumbed to the injuries.

Others who were killed in the IAF helicopter crash included Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal. Only one person survived the crash - Group Captain Varun Singh SC. As per reports, the mortal remains of CDS Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash are expected to arrive in Delhi by December 10.

India mourns death of CDS General Bipin Rawat

President Ram Nath Kovind was one of the first ones to react to the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat saying that he was "deeply shocked and anguished." Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture of his with General Bipin Rawat who he referred to as an outstanding soldier and a true patriot. The Indian leaders, Union Ministers, politicians and common citizens bombarded the social media with condolence messages and mourning the IAF Chopper crash incident. Meanwhile, an inquiry has been initiated by the IAF on the tragic incident.