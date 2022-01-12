Captain Amarinder Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms, Isolates Himself

Punjab's former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress Chief Captain Amarinder Singh tested positive for COVID-19. According to the statement by Captain's media advisor, Amarinder Singh has mild symptoms and he 'should be out of isolation in the next couple of days.' Captain Amarinder Singh has isolated himself and he is recovering well, informed Captain's media advisor.

Punjab ministers test positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, January 11, Punjab Transport Minister and Gidderbaha MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring tested positive for the virus. Prior to this, minister Rana Gurjeet Singh had tested COVID positive. Punjab Technical Education Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh in Kapurthala said he tested positive for coronavirus on January 8.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Punjab Ferozepur which was cancelled owing to the security threat, two members from the CM Channi's staff had caught the virus. Meanwhile, the state reported nine more deaths and 4,593 fresh cases which pushed the infection count to 6,29,899, a medical bulletin said. The number of active cases climbed to 23,235 from 19,379 on Monday. The positivity rate was 18.64 per cent.

COVID-19 condition in India

With a surge in COVID-19 cases followed by a concerning spread of Omicron variant, India on Tuesday reported 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. Of the total 4,868 cases of Omicron variant, 1,805 have recovered or migrated so far.

