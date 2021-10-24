In a key development, Punjab's former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday requested the Ministry of External Affairs to immediately evacuate all those who wish to leave Afghanistan amid fresh threats from the Taliban. Captain Amarinder Singh's statement comes in the backdrop of the Taliban reportedly giving an ultimatum to Sikhs in Afghanistan to either convert to Islam or leave the country. The reports of such brutality came yesterday and reacting to the matter, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed Republic that he had received an SOS call on Friday night from Sikhs in Afghanistan asking to save their lives.

Afghanistan Sikhs receive a final ultimatum: Reports

Continuing its atrocities against the minorities, the Taliban in Afghanistan has reportedly given an ultimatum to Sikhs to either convert to Islam or leave the country. While speaking on the same, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President, Manjinder Singh Sirsa added that he received information regarding the Taliban's plan to bring down the Gurudwara in Kabul and build a mosque on the same spot. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also condemned the matter and stated that if CAA would be implemented, the grieving Sikhs would have got citizenship in India, calling atrocities against the minorities 'unacceptable.'

Shia and Sunni conflict in Afghanistan

SAD leader Sirsa went on to add that on Friday night, a clash had erupted between Shia and Sunni Muslims in Afghanistan and claimed that Taliban fighters murdered and hanged Shia Muslims in between a market.

"In Jalalabad yesterday, a fight erupted between Shia and Sunni Muslims and since the Taliban belongs to the Suni community, they murdered Shia people and hanged their bodies in the market. Minorities are in grave danger and they will not allow any non-Islamic in Afghanistan. Anyway, the only non-Islamic community remaining is Sikh and Hindu and out of thousands there are almost 235 left," concluded Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

In a prior update, reports suggested that schools for girls have been closed in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban takeover in August, girls over the age of 12 are attending a clandestine virtual school, according to a report by The Times.