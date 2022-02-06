Freedom fighter Ramchandra Sripati Lad, popularly known as 'Captain Rambhau Lad', who led an armed revolution against the British in Maharashtra's Satara, passed away on Saturday at the age of 100. The unsung hero was a captain of the daring Toofan Sena which raided a train carrying British treasury in 1943.

Captain Ramchandra Bhau Lad died due to age-related illness at his home in Kundal, Sangli. The freedom fighter had celebrated his 100th birthday in June 2021.

Captain Lad had appeared on Republic's 'Proud to be Indian show' on January 26, 2020, during which, he recalled, with startling clarity, the attack he led on the Pune-Miraj train carrying the salaries of officials of the British Raj. The Toofan Sena (whirlwind or typhoon army) was the armed wing of the Prati Sarkar that countered the British before independence.

A forgotten hero revisits the scene of his bravest exploit

“Our Toofan Sena attacked the train in two groups, one led by GD Bapu Lad, the other by myself. We stopped the train by piling up rocks on the track. Then we piled up boulders behind it, so it could not retreat. We had no firearms, no weapons other than our sickles, lathis, and a couple of unstable ‘country bombs’. The main guard had a gun, but he was petrified and easily overpowered. We lifted the treasury and bolted,” said Captain Ramchandra Bhau Lad, narrating like it happened yesterday.

The captain’s drawing-room at his residence in Satara is crowded with memories and mementoes from the time. His own room holds his modest belongings, including his awards, recognitions, and photographs. Ramchandra Bhau's grandson Deepak Lad had brought each of his grandfather's achievements at the Republic TV studio to impart knowledge about Captain Rambhau Lad, the forgotten hero of the freedom struggle.