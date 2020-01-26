Shaurya Awardee's Tale: Capt Varun Singh Recalls Encounter With Terrorists, Escaping Death

Navy Captain Varun Singh spoke to Republic TV's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami on Republic Day in a special 'Proud To Be Indian' broadcast. Captain Singh spoke about how he survived the jaws of death because of an incident while on duty and how he came back into service.

Escaping death

Speaking about the incident in the summer of 2000, Captain Singh elaborated, "We were inducted at the Wular Lake, one of the largest wetland lakes in Kashmir and it used to be an easy path trespassing to Srinagar. We were bought in to guard the lake and to guard the trespassing."

"We generally operate in small teams and we were operating with the army per se. We had input of three militants holed up in a house in the village, very close to Bandipur. The Commanding Officer was aware of our capabilities and we had gone on a different operation right at 3 am on May 3, 2000," he said.

"We finished the operation, were having our lunch when we got this radio news that there is an operation going on in an adjacent village and so the CO called. We were there in half-hour. There were just two of us who went. Three companies had already cordoned off that area and had held the militants in the house, took the situation awareness and I told I just go on the second floor of the house which is adjacent to this house," Captain Singh told Arnab.

"From there, I could see the right side of the target house. I could see the ground floor window, the first-floor window, and the second-floor window. So I instructed my buddy just throw a grenade in the second floor so that if there is somebody then they will rush down and then we can take him. This was about 3 pm - 4 pm in the evening. So he did so and there was no movement. We threw the second grenade in the first floor and there was no movement I gave him my grenade and as he was about to throw it," Captain Singh said.

He then said that the Company Commander called up them up on set and said that they had made a little IED box, so would Singh and his partner like to come and check it out. Captain Singh also explained what an IED was and said it was made to demolish the house as no one was coming out of it.

The IED was placed in the house while Captain Singh and his partner took up their spots again at the adjacent house, and watched as the house caved in, and shards from broken windows flew above their heads due to the shockwave of the blast. However, there was also a cowshed in the compound which had escaped unscathed.

After the dust settled, Captain Singh said he saw a body in the rubble. He volunteered to go investigate. He confirmed that the body in the debris was dead, and took his rifle. However, there was no sign of the other two terrorists.

Captain Singh said he would later find out that they had taken refuge in the cowshed. "We heard a burst of AK firing," Captain Singh told Arnab, and as per protocol, they made to leave the perimeter of the house. Captain Singh said he'd chosen his exit point by a couple of stones near the cowshed. As he was making his way out, the terrorists came out from where they'd hidden but they hadn't seen him yet.

Captain Singh said he shot at them, hit them, and one their own stray fire hit one of the grenades he kept on his person. "The shoulder grenade was not triggered but it splintered off and tore my chest from the right side and went through the body. My ribs were broken and my lungs were totally shattered and one of the splinters sat on my heart. Then I lost consciousness and was more off than on."

The Captain then went on to state how he was rescued from the location and how a chopper containing two Army seniors came to rescue the Naval officer who was down.

