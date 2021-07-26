Captain Vikram Batra Kargil Story: All You Need To Know About 'Shershaah' & His Journey

On July 26, India is celebrating the 22nd anniversary or the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to honour the victory of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil war. Many heroes sacrificed their lives to recapture the Indian territories from Pakistani intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector of Jammu and Kashmir. One of the brave servicemen of the armed forces who laid down his life defending the nation was Captain Vikram Batra. He was an awardee of Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his martyrdom during the Kargil War in 1999.

Vikram Batra family and early life

Captain Vikram Batra was born on September 9, 1974, in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh to parents Girdhari Lal Batra and Kamal Kanta Batra. His father Girdhari Lal Batra was a government school principal and his mother was a school teacher.

Captain Vikram Batra did his schooling at DAV Public School in Palampur and later went to Central School to pursue higher education.

Initially, Vikram Batra had a great amount of interest in sports. In 1990, he and his brother represented the school in Table Tennis at All India KVS Nationals. He was also a green belt in Karate and attended the sport at the national level camp in Manali.

In 1995, he did B.Sc. Medical Sciences from DAV College. He later enrolled at Panjab University, Chandigarh to pursue an MA in English. Vikram chose the subject to prepare for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination.

In 1996, he appeared and passed the CDS Examination and was selected by Services Selection Board (SSB) at Allahabad. He was one of the top 35 candidates to get selected. Later, he dropped out of his college to join the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Vikram Batra's NCC camp days

During his college days, Captain Vikram Batra had joined the NCC's, Air Wing. In 1994, he did the Republic Day parade as an NCC cadet, and the very next day he expressed his wished to join the Indian Army to his parents. During his college days in 1995, he was selected for the merchant navy with a shipping company headquartered in Hong Kong but Batra changed his mind.

Vikram Batra military journey

In June 1996, Captain Vikram Batra joined Indian Military Academy (IMA) in the Manekshaw Battalion. After completing 19-month training, on December 6, 1997, he graduated from the IMA. He was then commissioned as a lieutenant into the 13th battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. For further training, he was sent to Jabalpur and Madhya Pradesh for a month.

From 1998 to 1999 he trained at areas that had significant militant activity including Sopore in Baramulla district, Jammu, and Kashmir, and Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. After completing the training, he was awarded alpha grading and rejoined his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

In January 1999, he trained for Commando Course at Belgaum, Karnataka where he was awarded the highest grading Instructor's Grade.

Vikram Batra Kargil Story

On June 13, the 2nd battalion, Rajputana Rifles (2 RAJ RIF) successfully recaptured Tololing mountain. Following the victory, the then commanding officer, Lt. Col. Yogesh Kumar Joshi, ordered B Coy to attack Point 5140 under the command of Lt. Sanjeev Singh Jamwal, and D Coy, under the command of Lt. Vikram Batra, from two both east and south sides. At the Hump Complex, Jamwal and Batra were given the orders directly by Joshi. As their signals, Jamwal chose 'Oh! Yeah, yeah, yeah!' while Batra chose 'Yeh Dil Mange More!'. And 'SherShah' was Vikram’s code name.

Upon receiving orders, despite injuries, Vikram Batra charged the enemy position and captured point 5140. After the victory, he was promoted to the rank of Captain. On June 30, the battalion moved to Mushkoh Valley and on July 5, the A and C Coys captured Point 4875 and Area Flat Top. Later, Batra voluntarily asked Joshi to go to the Flat Top. Before he left along with 25 other men of D Coy, he prayed at the temple. But, on the other side Pakistani army had moved faster towards the flag top which the Indian army was unaware of.

While climbing, Batra noticed the enemy's machine-gun position aiming at the trapped soldiers. He advanced towards the machine gun and destroyed it with a grenade. The mission was almost over when a junior officer injured his lower limbs in an explosion. And as Batra moved to rescue his mate, he was shot in the chest by an enemy sniper from close range.

Vikram Batra's last visit to the home

Captain Vikram Batra visited his home for the last time during the festival of Holi in 1999, before his martyrdom during the Kargil War. During his visit, he had been to Neugal Cafe and met his best friend and fiancee Dimple Cheema.

LOC Kargil, a Bollywood movie based on the entire Kargil conflict was released in 2019 where Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Captain Vikram Batra. And now, Shershaah, a film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021.

(Image credit: PTI/INSTAGRAM)