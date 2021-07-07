Captain Vikram Batra Remembered, His Then CO Joshi Flies Over 'Batra Top' To Pay Tribute

On July 7, 1999, Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra was martyred while fighting against the Pakistani forces in the Kargil war. He was posthumously awarded Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration. To commemorate the 'Balidan Divas', his then Commanding Officer and now Northern Command chief Lt Gen YK Joshi overflew Batra Top (Point 4875) in Sukhoi-30 MKI and paid tributes to Kargil War hero.

#WATCH | To commemorate the 'Balidan Divas' of Param Vir Chakra awardee late Captain Vikram Batra, his then Commanding Officer and now Northern Command chief Lt Gen YK Joshi overflew Batra Top in a Sukhoi-30 MKI and paid tributes to his Kargil War comrade. pic.twitter.com/SWyHnzYbx7 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

'Balidan Divas'

On Captain Vikram Batra's death anniversary, several politicians, including Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, paid tributes. "Remembering the valiant hero, "Sher Shah of Kargil", Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra on his martyrdom day. He led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare. His courage and sacrifice will always find an exalted place in the military annals of India," Pradhan tweeted.

Captain Batra led one of the toughest operations in the Kargil War. He was often referred to as “Sher Shah” in the intercepted messages of Pakistan Army. "I salute his bravery & supreme sacrifice", said Punjab CM while remembering Captain Batra. Indian Army also paid tribute to the brave heart. "I'll either come back after raising the Indian flag in victory or return wrapped in it, but I will come for sure. These were the words of Captain Vikram Batra which the country still remembers", the Indian Army tweeted.

'Yeh Dil Maange More', Captain Batra's words

The 1999 Kargil War took place between India and Pakistan. Also referred as Operation Vijay, the conflict saw India's victory. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army recaptured all Indian posts in Kargil that were occupied by Pakistan's army. The conflict began with the infiltration of Pakistani forces and terrorists into the Indian territory. Based on information from the villagers, the Indian troops were able to determine the points of incursions and launch Operation Vijay.

In the Kargil war, Batra and his team captured Peak Point 4875 (now known as Batra Top). He killed five Pakistani soldiers in a dangerous close-range battle. Batra was martyred at the age of 24. His famous words, "Yeh Dil Maange More", reverberate even today. It was 22 years ago, the Indian braveheart lost his life, but such heroes never die. His sacrifice, his bravery will forever live in our hearts.