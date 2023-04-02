Car Blast Reported At Srinagar's Boulevard Road; Cause Unclear, Probe Underway

A blast has been reported in a vehicle on Boulevard Road in central Kashmir’s district on Sunday morning. According to the senior police officer, the blast took place in the rear of a Honda City at Boulevard Road.

Also, it is suspected that the explosion may have occurred due to equipment failure. There were two elderly couples inside the car who are residents of Kral Sangri, Nishat.

Blast occurs in car at Srinagar's Boulevard Road

The police have confirmed that both are safe and sound. Prima facie, the blast appears to be due to some technical failure of equipment. However, the exact cause of the blast is not yet clear. A police team has been deployed at the site, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

High-intensity blast reported in J&K's Kathua

However, this isn't the first time that this type of explosion has been reported. Earlier, a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast had rocked a border hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, creating a huge crater in the ground. Security officials in large numbers were put on high alert in the border belts and along the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

Later the next morning, a live grenade was recovered after police carried out a search operation in the area. A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast rocked a border hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, creating a huge crater in the ground, said Kathua SSP Shivdeep Singh Jamwal on Thursday.

(Image: Republic World)