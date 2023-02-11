Car Mows Down A Baraat Procession In Haridwar, One Killed, 31 Injured

A Scorpio car mowed down a 'baraat procession' in Haridwar claiming the life of one and badly injuring 31 others. The car driver was allegedly in an inebriated state.



The road rage incident was also captured and it was seen that the baraat procession is celebrating, and suddenly the car tramples the Baraatis injuring 31 and killing a person.

As per reports by local media, the furious mob allegedly brutally thrashed the driver of the car and also attacked his car after the incident. The accused was also later apprehended by the police.

The horrifying Kanjhawala case



This comes in the wake of another tragic road rage incident that took place on January 1 where Anjali, a 20-year-old girl who was travelling on her scooty in Delhi's Kanjhawala, collided with a car, after which she was brutally hit and dragged by it for a certain distance, ultimately dying. As per reports, the five accused who were inside the car were also in an inebriated state.



The five accused were identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal, and were later arrested by the police. After this, two others, named Ankush Khanna and Ashutosh were also apprehended by the cops on the charge of tampering with the investigation.

DCW chief sexually harrassed



On January 19, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal was dragged by a car for a few meters at around 3.11 am opposite AIIMS gate 2 after her hand got stuck in a car's window.



The accused 47-year-old Harish Chandra was allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident took place.



In an interview with Republic, Maliwal said, "I was on an inspection. I wanted to inspect the safety procedures that are in place, what measures the police have taken, and how a woman feels when she is alone at night...I was doing that."



"One car stopped next to me and started gesturing to drop me somewhere. I told him 'I don't need your help my relatives are coming'. He kept gesturing and then very grudgingly moved away and then took a U-turn after 5-10 minutes and then again gesture to me. I recognised him. He started making lewd gestures. It was just sick. When I tried to stop him he rolled over the window and my hand got stuck and he pressed the accelerator hard because of which I was dragged for 10-15 metres and I was screaming. Another man from my team jumped. When he started running behind the car, he (the driver) let me go. It was really scary," she added.