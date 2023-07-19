Car With BJP Sticker Runs Over Man In Ghaziabad; Incident Caught On Cam 

A car with a BJP sticker ran over a man sitting on the road in Ghaziabad. The identity of the driver as well as the deceased victim is still unclear. The driver, who as per the accessed footage got down from the vehicle after dragging the victim, has been arrested.

The BJP sticker had the words 'MLA Pratinidhi' written on it.

(The car with a BJP sticker that was involved in an accident in Ghaziabad on Tuesday)

As per accessed information, the owner of the i20 car is said to have been identified as one Dhirendra Kumar, a resident of Govindpuram. A case of culpable homicide has been registered at Kavi Nagar Police Station in Ghaziabad.

The footage was recorded by bystanders on their mobile phones during the incident.

The Ghaziabad Police has put out a statement on Twitter saying: "A video is going viral on social media in which a person who is sitting on the road has been hit by a car, he has died accidentally. The case pertains to Police Station Kavi Nagar area, in relation to which case is being registered at Police Station Kavi Nagar."

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा जिसमें एक व्यक्ति जोकि सडक पर बैठे है को एक कार द्वारा टक्कर मारी गई, दुर्घटनावश उनकी मृत्यु हो गई है । प्रकरण थाना कविनगर क्षेत्र से सम्बन्धित है जिसके सम्बन्ध में थाना कविनगर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा रहा है । (1/2) @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/ChjqztNCE5 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) July 19, 2023

"The deceased has not been identified yet. The vehicle has been seized after taking the accused driver into custody. Advance legal action is being taken."

The video shows a man sitting on the middle of the road when the car mows him down and drives on. Upon hearing the cries of onlookers the car finally stops.

The body has been sent for post mortem.