Car With Marriage Party On Board Falls From Bridge In Bengal; 4 Killed

Four people were killed and several others injured on Saturday after a speeding car with a marriage party on board fell from a bridge in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district, police said.

The accident took place around 1 am on National Highway 31 when the vehicle with nine people on board dashed against the guard wall of the bridge and rolled down on the bank of the Rung Dung river, a senior officer said.

Two persons died on the spot, while seven others were injured and taken to a health centre in the Oodlabari area and later referred to a Siliguri hospital, he said.

"Two more succumbed to their injuries later," the officer said, adding that the identification of the deceased is underway.

The marriage party was coming from the Banarhat area in the neighbouring Jalpaiguri district when the accident occurred.

“Apparently, the driver lost control over the vehicle and fell from the bridge on the river bank,” the officer added.

