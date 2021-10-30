Cardinal Oswald Gracias: 'PM's Meeting With Pope Francis Shows Necessity Of Collaboration'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pope Francis in Vatican City on Saturday, the Christian community across the nation, including in Mumbai, were delighted to see their national leader meet their religious head. While talking to Republic TV, Cardinal Oswald Gracias said that both PM Modi and Pope Francis have several commonalities, and the meeting will be produced to help flourish the relationship between India and the Christian communities abroad.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias said, “Both of them have a lot of commonalities, both of them want peace in the world, both of them are interested in working for the poor, both of them are working against the climate change. Therefore, they will definitely discuss and share ideas on their perspective of progress and peace in the world.” He added, “The Catholic Church has closely collaborated with the government for social work, education, medical infrastructure. Meeting the Holy Father will be great for the nation and the Prime Minister as we will definitely benefit from his views and are humble nature. There will be no agendas during the meeting, as is the case when the Holy Father meets any world leader; however, he will be interested to know the work done by the Prime Minister, vaccines, for example. I’m sure it will warm his heart to know the progress India made over the last few months regarding the vaccines. I, too, will share the same when I visit Rome soon.”

Prime Minister proudly claimed that the nation’s vaccination campaign did not discriminate between the rich and poor, and the Pope has wanted the countries to act the same way, but on a much larger scale. Cardinal said, “Pope has been making calls throughout the pandemic telling the people that we’re all in the same and do not differentiate between the rich countries and the poor countries. He had asked the richer countries to contribute more in providing vaccines to smaller countries, which is precisely what PM Modi has been doing.” He also added, “The two of them will definitely discuss the sharing of vaccines and how the Indian Government plans to come out of the pandemic and return to absolute normalcy."

PM Modi’s meeting with PM Mario Draghi

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi met Italian PM Mario Draghi and discussed the bilateral relationship between the two countries. PM Modi tweeted, "Glad to have met PM Mario Draghi in Rome. We talked about ways to strengthen the friendship between India and Italy. There is great potential to further scale up economic linkages, cultural cooperation and for us to work together towards a more environmentally friendly planet."

Image: ANI