Carl Sagan's Birth Anniversary: Indian Diplomat Pens Anthems On Planets In Solar System

Commemorating 86th birth anniversary of globally renowned astronomer and planetary scientist Carl Sagan, Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K penned anthems on all the 8 planets of the solar system. The Indian poet had previously written Earth Anthem in 2008 which was put to music in 2013. He has also written Moon Anthem in 2019 to mark the landing of Chandrayan-2 on the moon and Mars Anthem in early 2020.

On birth anniversary of #CarlSagan today, completed writing #anthems on all the eight #planets in our solar system plus the sun and the moon. pic.twitter.com/roW8P1u6iz — Abhay K. (@theabhayk) November 9, 2020

Indian Poet-diplomat writes anthem on all planets of the solar system

He had also shared Moon, Mars and Earth anthem. Abhay's Moon and Earth Anthem has been composed by famous violinist Dr L Subramanian and sung by Kavita Krishnamurti, while Mars anthem's music has been composed by Kenyan artist ONDIKO Kevin and sung by Kapnea. Indian poet-diplomat's Venus Anthem was also published recently. Apart from the above-mentioned anthems, the poet has also penned anthems on Jupiter, Uranus, Mercury and Sun.

Who is Abhay Kumar?

Abhay Kumar is an Indian poet-diplomat and also India's 21st Ambassador to Madagascar and Comoros. In his service, Abhay has served in various diplomatic capacities including Russia, Nepal and Brazil. Some of the most famous collections of his poetry include, 'The Seduction of Delhi', 'The Eight-eyed Lord of Kathmandu', 'The Prophecy of Brasilia', 'The Alphabets of Latin America'. Apart from this, he has also written a book like 'CAPITALS', '100 Great Indian Poems', '100 More Great Indian Poems'.

Abhay has also recorded his poems at the library of Congress. His Earth Anthem has been translated into 50 languages and was also played at the United Nations to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The Indian poet-diplomat has also received SAARC Literary Award and Asia-Pacific Excellence Award. Besides this, Abhay was also nominated for Pushcart Prize in 2013.

(With ANI inputs)