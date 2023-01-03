Case Against Miscreants For Pelting Stone At Newly-launched Vande Bharat Express

A case was registered against unidentified miscreants who pelted a brick at the newly-launched Vande Bharat Express on Monday. The Indian Railways say a glass door was damaged during the stone pelting.

"A case has been registered under unidentified persons under section 154 of the Railways Act. One main door was affected. No passenger was injured. Due to this, the train was not delayed," the Railways said in a statement.

The incident happened near Samsi Kumarganj of Kathia Division in West Bengal.

PM Modi flagged off the train on December 30, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the train on December 30. The Vande Bharat Express from Howrah to Jalpaiguri is the first such train running in West Bengal and the seventh in India. The train connects South Bengal to North Bengal.

Eastern Railways' account

According to the Eastern Railways, at around 5:50 pm on January 2, stones were pelted at coach number C 13 after crossing Kumarganj station under IPF Samsi.