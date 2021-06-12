'Case Of Sour Grapes,'' Says Capt Amarinder On Sisodia's Claims On School Ranking

Retaliating to Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's claim of a political conspiracy of the Centre and the Punjab government in the matter of school education ranking, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that Aam Aadmi Party leadership was so obsessed with electoral politics that it saw poll conspiracies even in something as basic as school education. Further taking a jibe at the party, which had failed to make a dent in Punjab’s political arena over the past 4 years, he asserted that the comment was all because he could see the party being defeated in 2022.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh responds to Manish Sisodia

“Come to Punjab and I will show you around our schools,” said Captain Amarinder to Sisodia, adding that the revamp of the state’s schools was an exercise undertaken by his government as a top priority, and the Performance Grading Index 2019-20 released by the Union Education Minister recently, reflected the success of those efforts. “If you are really interested in improving the education system of Delhi, maybe you should do a partnership with me, and I will teach you how to manage things better,” the Chief Minister said, in a derisive response to Sisodia’s charge of 'partnership' between Modi and him.

He pointed out that from a ranking of 22 on the earlier index that was in place when he took over as Chief Minister, to Number 1 on the PGI scale, Punjab’s school education has undergone a massive transformation, and went on to reply to Sisodia, whose case he referred to as that of 'sour grapes' by saying, “Your political dialogues cannot undermine this success.”

'Delhi Government sees everything from telescope of politics'

Captain Amarinder took the opportunity to underline that the AAP leadership sees everything from the 'telescope of politics'. He said that the much-touted Kejriwal model of governance was nothing but a hype created by the media, which was benefitting from the massive advertising budgets of the AAP government in the national capital. "From the highly publicized Mohalla clinics to the school education system, the entire model of the Delhi government had been thoroughly exposed for nothing more than a hollow claim being perpetuated by AAP’s media and social-media machinery," he said while outlining that Delhi continued to be deprived of even basic amenities like education, health, safe drinking water.

The Chief Minister then asserted that his government had, in contrast, invested in the development of key sectors like education and health in a consistent manner over the past four years. "As many as 14000 schools had been converted into smart schools, as part of a focused strategy, comprising launch of pre-primary education, best-in-class digital education infrastructure, innovative teaching methods, administrative reforms, transparency in recruitment and transfer of teachers, etc. An increase in government school enrolment and extraordinary improvement in results was a clear reflection of the success of these measures," he said.

'Jugalbandi' between Captain Amarinder Singh and PM Modi: Manish Sisodia

The statement of Captain Amarinder Singh comes in response to Manish Sisodia's comment, in which he claimed that the schools in Punjab were in a miserable state, and to hide the Captain-government's failure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued the Performance Grading Index report. which showed Punjab on the top. He asserted that the report was proof of the 'jugalbandi' between Captain Amarinder Singh and PM Modi.

(Credit-PTI)