Case Registered Against 3 'fake' Doctors In Thane

Police have registered a case against three persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly working as doctors without having a valid medical degree and cheating patients, an official said on Thursday.

Notices have been issued to the three persons from Bhiwandi town, they said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

The three accused, in the age group of 46 to 52 years, were allegedly practising allopathy without a valid medical degree, the police said in a release.

Following a complaint by the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's medical officer, the police registered the case on Wednesday against the three accused under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, it said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)