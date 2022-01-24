Case Registered Against Bihar Minister's Son & 6 Others For Allegedly Opening Fire

In a significant update to the Bihar minister son's alleged open fire action, a case has been registered against the prime accused and six others.

Reacting to the shocking incident, Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) chief Pappu Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and added that the law and order situation is worsening under the party. Bablu Prasad, son of Bihar Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad Sah allegedly opened fire as children were found trespassing and playing on his father's farm on Sunday.

Pappu Yadav slams Bihar Government:

"Law and order situation is worsening in BJP. Nalanda is the main spot of crime. So many crimes are happening in the state of Bihar. Loot of gold is happening. Things are worrying in Bihar. They are giving tickets to the criminals," added Pappu Yadav.

Bihar minister’s son beaten up after allegedly opening fire

On the other hand, Bablu Kumar, whose father Narayan Prasad is a BJP leader and the state minister for tourism, was attacked at Haradiya Koeri Tola village in the Mofussil police station area.

According to Superintendent of Police Upendra Verma, Kumar was accompanied by uncle Harendra Prasad, manager Vijay Sah and other associates, all of whom sustained injuries in the clash.

Bihar tourism minister's son allegedly opens fire at children

The minister's son along with other associates went to the spot upon learning about an “encroachment” on an orchard and was assaulted there and robbed of the licensed gun, and their vehicles were vandalised. However, the villagers alleged that the minister’s family members had taken exception to some children playing cricket there, and the situation went out of hand when Kumar fired a shot in the air.

Videos from the incident showed the minister's son being thrashed by a group of angry villagers, who also snatched the gun he was carrying. Bablu Prasad, who along with other injured people, was admitted to a hospital, has denied the allegations of firing shots in the air.

Meanwhile, police have been deployed in the area to maintain order and further investigation is underway, said the SP.

Bihar Min claims 'no firing' by son on locals trespassing farm

State's tourism minister and BJP leader Narayan Prasad Sah on Monday came out in defense of his son, who allegedly fired in the air and thrashed a group of children trespassing his farm. The dispute broke out on Sunday when Bablu Prasad went to clear the locals who were playing cricket on the field.

He allegedly thrashed some of the youths with the butt of the revolver and fired in the air. Several locals are believed to have been injured in the incident that occurred in Hardia village of Bihar’s West Champaran district. When the villagers came to know about the incident, they reached the minister’s residence and thrashed Bablu. They also vandalized his vehicle in fury.