'Cash For Ticket' Scam Explodes As MCD Poll Aspirant Stings AAP Netas; WATCH Here

Escalating its attack on AAP ahead of the MCD polls, BJP released the 'mother of all stings' at a press conference in the national capital on Monday. In the first part of the sting operation, AAP functionary Puneet Goyal and a person named Dinesh Saraf are reportedly heard telling AAP leader Bindu Sriram to pay Rs.80 lakh in lieu of a poll ticket from Ward no.54 Rohini-D. While Goyal is the in-charge of that seat and is believed to be a close aide of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Saraf is purportedly a relative of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta.

In the second part of the sting operation shot in a car, Sriram seeks confirmation of the bribe from senior AAP leader RR Pathania. He is the in-charge of the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and the convenor of the Delhi AAP SC/ST wing. Sriram who herself recorded the videos was present at the press conference in which leaders such as BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta were present.

Sambit Patra remarked, "Bindu had to pay a total amount of Rs.80 lakh. The first installment was Rs.21 lakh. The second installment was Rs.40 lakh. And the third installment was Rs.21 lakh out of which Rs.10 lakh was cash and a cheque of Rs.11 lakh in the form of a donation to AAP."

Congress-turned-AAP leader Bindu Sriram claimed, "A candidate is bringing to your notice that AAP is selling tickets in Delhi. Every worker is working on the ground in every seat. But he doesn't have the reach. Instead of him, the ticket is given to those rich people who have money. This is the proof. Many people will have proof. But they are scared of producing it."

Here are excerpts from the sting operation:

Part 1

Bindu Sriram: How much payment do I have to make? (Rs.80 lakh shown on the phone)

Dinesh Saraf: I am telling you nicely. Arrange the money in 1-2 days. You have today's time.

Bindu Sriram: I am ready to pay half the amount now

Dinesh Saraf: There is no use. Give the entire amount in one go.

Part 2

Bindu Sriram: It is not a small amount.

RR Pathania: He (Puneet Goyal) was raided. 65 persons had come. They were there for the entire night. That's why he is a bit worried. As far as money is concerned, if he is introducing you to someone, meet him.

Bindu Sriram: Actually Sir, the amount is huge. It is not a matter of Rs.5-7 lakh. I have to pay the amount in 2 installments.