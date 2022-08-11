Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 1.25 Crore Recovered From Former Employee, Others Accused Of Cheating GIL

Cash, jewellery and cars worth Rs 1.25 crore have been seized from five persons booked for allegedly siphoning off Rs 38.67 crore from the state-run Gujarat Informatics Ltd, Gandhinagar Police said on Thursday.

A total of 15 teams of Gandhinagar district police carried out searches at nearly 20 premises in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar on Wednesday and seized cash and other valuables including five cars, gold jewellery and Rs 15.06 lakh in cash, said Deputy Superintendent of Police M K Rana.

Four cars worth Rs 85.81 lakh were recovered from the possession of Ruchi Bhavsar, the alleged mastermind of the fraud.

Apart from Bhavsar, valuables and cash were recovered from Priyanka Solanki, Pritesh Patel, Dipak Mehta and Jaydeep Thakkar, said a release by Gandhinagar Police.

All the accused had been arrested in the case earlier, said inspector J H Sindhav of the local crime branch.

Bhavsar worked as an executive accountant with GIL, established in 1999 as the nodal agency for IT development by the state government.

In June this year, company management lodged a complaint with sector-7 police station in Gandhinagar against Bhavsar and others for allegedly cheating the company.

A First Information Report under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) , 463 (forgery), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) was registered against them besides under the Company Act, police said.

As per the FIR, an internal audit disclosed that Bhavsar and some other officials siphoned off Rs 38.67 crore from the company in different transactions and deposited the funds in bank accounts of bogus companies.

