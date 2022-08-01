Casino Scam: Chikoti Praveen & Aide Madhav Reddy Appear Before ED In Hyderabad

In a breaking development in the casino scam, Chikoti Praveen and his aide Madhav Reddy have now appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Monday, August 1.

Chikoti Praveen and Madhav Reddy had been issued a notice following the ED allegedly finding incriminating documents from raids at around eight locations in Hyderabad including Praveen's and Reddy's residence. As per sources, various politicians and VIPs are purportedly linked to this casino scam.

ED's raid on 8 properties in Hyderabad

On July 27, the Enforcement Directorate carried out raids at eight locations in Hyderabad, including at Chikoti Praveen's residence in IS Sadan, and Madhav Reddy's house in Bowenpally, with the raids at the residence of the former, lasting for around 18 hours before ending on July 28.

During the raid, the ED seized some important documents along with a few laptops and mobile phones which were found at his home. In addition to that, all the luxury cars allegedly owned by Praveen were also checked by the officials for any evidence in the case.

The ED had also noted that Chikoti Praveen had allegedly organised casinos in Nepal, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Goa too, where several VIPs were among the attendees.

Andhra Pradesh casino row

On January 21, a clash broke out between YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists in Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. YSRCP activists allegedly attacked members of the TDP when a TDP fact-finding committee was proceeding to K Convention hall in order to inquire into the casino centre organised on premises during the Makar Sankranti festival.

Massive controversy erupted when the videos of an event allegedly organised at K Convention Centre went viral on social media. Oppositions TDP and BJP have accused the YSRCP government of bringing ‘casino culture’ into the state.