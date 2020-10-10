Caste Discrimination Against Panchayat President In TN Stirs Controversy On Social Media

In yet another shocking case of caste discrimination, a photograph of a Scheduled Caste Panchayat president sitting on the floor while officers holding lower ranks seated on chairs during panchayat meetings has caused an uproar in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.

S Rajeswari, Panchayat president of the Vanniyar-dominated Therkuthittai village in Cuddalore district, has alleged that she was made to sit on the floor during meetings of the panchayat board by the vice-president ever since she was elected to the post in January this year.

The photograph of Rajeswari sitting on the floor in one of the meetings has gone viral on social media, gathering attention, pushing the district police officials to action on Saturday morning. District officials including the Collector, sub-collector and other officials have initiated investigations into the incident and the panchayat secretary has also been suspended for not bringing to notice this issue to the higher officials.

Stating that the photograph had been stealthily taken by her husband to record the mistreatment, Rajeswari says, 'it was taken in one of the meetings that took place in July', however, as she belonged to the Dalit community, she was forced by the vice president, Mohan Raj and other members to sit on the floor.

Speaking to Republic, Rajeswari said, “I got elected in January and we have had four meetings until now. All of the four meetings, the panchayat vice president, whom everyone calls ‘vayasu’ asked me to sit on the floor as I belonged to the SC/ST community. He (Vice president) and the other members belonging to the upper caste community used to sit on the chairs and conduct the meeting.”

“Even when taking important decisions in the meeting, when I, as a president, am to speak, the vice president would question my authority and say either I should speak or he should. My husband and I have been silent for so long. But when things got beyond control, that is when we decided to take action,” she says.

Therkuthittai village consists of around 500 families who are mostly Vanniyars and 100 households from the SC community. The panchayat is reserved for SC community. “We have stayed quiet for almost two months. This incident took place in July and I had to take the picture from a window while the meeting was ongoing as no one was allowed to take pictures. But over the last few weeks, the incidents that took place have really hurt us and that is when we decided action needs to be taken,” said Saravanakumar, husband of Rajeswari.

This is not the first case of a panchayat president belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) being discriminated against by a dominant caste to have surfaced in Tamil Nadu this year. Similarly, two months earlier, a panchayat president in Tiruvallur district near Chennai was not allowed to unfurl the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day. However, V Amurtham, president of Aathupaakam village, hoisted the tricolour five days later at the intervention of the district administration.

