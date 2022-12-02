'Caste Is Not Carried Forward With Conversion': Madras HC Makes Massive Observation

In a massive observation, the Madras High Court on Friday said that a person 'cannot carry his caste after conversion to another religion' while rejecting the backward class reservation claim of a man who converted to Islam from Hinduism.

Quoting from the Supreme Court order from 2015, in which the doctrine of the eclipse was cited, the High Court observed, "The original caste remains under eclipse and as soon as the person is reconverted to the original religion, the eclipse disappears and the caste automatically revives".

Petition for SC status converts in Supreme Court

The observation comes at a time the Supreme Court is hearing a petition which seeks Scheduled Caste status for Dalits who have converted to Christianity and Islam. The petitioner seeks a declaration that the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order 1950 is discriminatory and violative of Article 14 and 15 of the Constitution as it does not confer Scheduled Caste status to persons converting to religions other than Hinduism, Sikhism and Buddhism.

The top court had asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to clarify its stand on the subject on the PILs filed by the 'National Council of Dalit Christians' and others.