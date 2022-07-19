Caste Politics Over Agnipath Scheme Busted; 2019 Army Notification Exposes Oppn Claim

In the wake of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 'caste' claim on the Agnipath scheme, Republic has accessed an old Army recruitment which has busted the Opposition's allegations.The notification which dates back to 2019, has the same religion and caste certificate requirements for recruitment in the Indian Army.

As per the notification accessed by Republic, the caste certificate requirement requests the candidates to submit a 'caste certificate affixed with a photograph of the candidate issued by the Tehsildar/SDM/District Magistrate. The religion certificate has the same requirements in case 'Sikh, Hindu, Muslim, or Christian' is not mentioned in the caste certificate submitted by the applicants.

This has exposed the AAP's allegations that the present BJP-led NDA government has introduced changes in the Indian Army's recruitment system via the recently-announced Agnipath scheme.

Old Army notification accessed by Republic

AAP gives 'caste' spin to Agnipath recruitment, Indian Army issues clarification

After AAP MP Sanjay Singh cried foul over the requirement of caste and religion certificates to apply for the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Army issued a clarification. Speaking to ANI, Army officials stressed that the aspirants always had to submit caste certificates and religion certificates if required. Thus, they asserted that there is no change in the recruitment process for the aforesaid scheme. Elaborating further, they explained that religion is also required for performing last rites as per religious rituals for recruits who die during training and soldiers who are martyred.

Alleging that people will be discriminated against on caste lines, AAP leader Sanjay Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "The bad face of the Modi government has come in front of the country. Does Modi Ji not consider Dalits/backward/tribals eligible for army recruitment? For the first time in the history of India, caste is being asked in "Army Recruitment". Modi Ji, do you want to make 'Agniveer' or 'Jaativeer'?"

Agnipath scheme

The Centre, on June 14, unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. Under this scheme, Agniveers would be recruited on a short-term contract in the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Notably, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits is expected to go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers would receive a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. They will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance.

After four years, up to 25% could be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakh and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

Meanwhile, all three wings of India's armed forces - Army, Navy, and Air Force - have already started to accept applications for the Agnipath programme, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) now topping the field with the most registrations.