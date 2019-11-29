Cat Riding Pillion On Bike In Mumbai Streets Becomes Internet Sensation, Netizens React

A video of a cat is going viral on the internet for its bike-riding swag. Netizens love videos of cute animals so much that they instantly go viral in the world of social media. A twitter handle by the name of Weeb, shared pictures of a cat enjoying a pillion ride on a two-wheeler. Sharing the post, the user wrote, "This is so dope man I wish I could trust my cat as much".

This is so dope man I wish I could trust my cat as much. pic.twitter.com/gufOKl2whj — Weeb (@dhrutzpah) November 27, 2019

Coolest cat on the move

The post quickly went viral and has been liked by over 2 thousand people with several comments and retweets. One user tweeted, "my cat used to roam on my shoulder when he was a small kitten. Later on, would ride on back windshield area of the car." Another user wrote, "Mera dog ek minute thik se khada v nai rehta forget like this huuh."

The video of the bike-riding cat reminded twitter of Sultan, a dog who rides on top of auto in Mumbai. The dog became famous for riding atop the roof of an auto and balancing himself while the auto was in motion. RJ Malishka tweeted the video with a caption that read, "The coolest thing I saw last night in #Mumbai. Wo hai Sultan. My city is full of surprises."

The coolest thing I saw last night in #Mumbai.Wo hai Sultan. My city is full of surprises😜 pic.twitter.com/LaIKyuLjKk — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) October 13, 2017

In January 2019, a video of a cat clutching onto the back of his owner while being taken for a ride in Malaysia went viral. In the footage, filmed by another commuter shows a black and white feline calmly sits up and holds its front two paws on the driver's back making sure not to dig its claws in too deep.

In November 2019, a video went viral on social media, as it shows a Mexican child taking his little dog for a ride on his bicycle. In the video, you can see how the little animal seems to be loving the ride with its owner.

