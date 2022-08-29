Cathay Pacific To Begin Direct Flight Services Between Bengaluru And Hong Kong From Oct

Hong Kongbased carrier Cathay Pacific has said it will commence direct flight services between Bengaluru and Hong Kong from October.

Starting October 11, Cathay Pacific will operate two non-stop weekly flights from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, the airline said.

"We will be taking to the skies from the third-largest airport in India from 11 October with Cathay Pacific. A wide-body aircraft on this route will not only cater to the travel needs of corporate and leisure travellers but provide each segment with a cabin of choice and allow them to travel with enhanced comfort to Hong Kong and beyond," said Rakesh Raicar, Regional General Manager, South Asia, Middle East and Africa at Cathay Pacific.

The airline's entry in the city will enhance the country's direct connectivity with Hong Kong as well as other destinations such as the US, Australia, Japan, the Philippines, among others, it said.

Passengers can also connect seamlessly on the airline's interline partners from other cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata to Hong Kong and beyond via Cathay Pacific's Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi flights, the airline added.