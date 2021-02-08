Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI Files Chargesheet, BSF Officer, 6 Others Named As Accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday has filed a charge sheet in the alleged Kolkata Cattle Smuggling Case in an Asansol court. 7 people have been named as accused including a BSF officer. The names that have been mentioned in the charge sheet are Inamul Haq, Satish Kumar, Anarur SK, Ghulam Mustafa, Tania Kumar, Razida Bibi, and Badal Krishna Sanyal. However, TMC Youth Wing Leader Vinay Mishra's name is not mentioned in the charge sheet.

On January 27, CBI had issued an arrest warrant against Vinay Mishra. Several summonses and lookout notices were sent against Mishra in a probe on an ongoing multi-crore cross-border cattle smuggling case. Mishra has not made himself available for the investigation to date.

CBI had sent its fourth notice to Mishra on Jan 20

On January 20, CBI had sent its fourth notice to Mishra who has been absconding, as per sources. The TMC leader had earlier requested time till January 19, however, he failed to appear before the agency. As per sources, the CBI had said that they would move court against Mishra if fails to comply with the latest summons. Notably, after repeated raids at two of his residences in Kolkata, the CBI had sealed his property. A lookout notice had also been issued for the leader.

The alleged kingpin in the scam Mohammad Enamul Haque was arrested from New Delhi in November 2020 as one of the keys accused in the FIR filed by the CBI in September. Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar, who is currently posted in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, has also been named in the FIR along with several other officials on the charges of 'misconduct by public servants.'

According to the FIR, cattle were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh by miscreants who were allegedly paying money to BSF personnel manning the International Border. The smugglers named in the case allegedly paid 10% of the auction price from successful bidders to accused Customs officials, the CBI's FIR said.

In December, last year, the CBI had carried out searches at multiple locations in West Bengal including the premises of TMC leader Vinay Mishra, considered close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with the cattle smuggling case. The CBI had done a preliminary inquiry which showed that cattle smuggling was rampant along the India-Bangladesh border which is allegedly aided by some corrupt officers of the BSF and Customs receiving illegal gratification from smugglers.

