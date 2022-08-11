Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI Says 'Anubrata Mondal Was Avoiding Summons, Not Cooperating'

After arresting senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statement on Thursday and confirmed that Mondal was arrested in a case related to the alleged illegal cross-border trade of cattle. The agency, in the statement, reiterated the allegation that he was "organising and patronising large-scale illegal cattle smuggling to neighbouring countries and collecting huge money from other persons." Further, it also accused him for 'consistently avoiding summons' and 'not cooperating' in the investigation into the case.

CBI's statement in Anubrata Mondal's arrest

"The said accused was consistently avoiding CBI’s summons since long and not cooperating with the CBI investigation into the case," the agency said. As pointed out by the agency, the TMC leader refused to appear before the CBI even as the 10th summon was issued to him. Notably, he was issued the 10th summon after he sent an email expressing his inability to appear before the central probe agency, due to a medical check-up on the 9th summon issued for August 8. He had even driven to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata and was examined by a seven-member medical team but doctors categorically said that there was no need for his admission to the super-speciality facility.

TMC says ED 'losing their impartial characteristics'

After the arrest of Mondal, TMC said that they 'never indulged in illegal activities' in a press briefing. Chandrima Bhattacharya, who was leading the briefing, went on to highlight that TMC won thrice in West Bengal, and accused central agencies like the CBI, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of 'losing their impartial characteristics' in the face of the TMC leader's arrest in the cattle smuggling scam.

"We expect similar treatment for all those belonging to the ruling party as well. There are several allegations against them too but nothing is happening to them. Himanta Biswa Sarma's name was taken by Jharkhand MLAs but no CBI (or) ED is acting on it," said Bhattacharya, adding that on August 12-13, TMC youth and student wings will protest against the CBI & ED.