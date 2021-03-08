Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI Summons IG And SP-rank Officers From Kolkata Police

In a major development related to the Cattle Smuggling Case, the CBI has now summoned Inspector General (IG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officers from the Kolkata Police on Monday. The CBI unit in Kolkata has summoned both officers for questioning pertaining to the case. Earlier on Saturday, the CBI had also issued lookout notices against Bikas Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Binay Mishra who is a close confidant of party MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The CBI had registered the case against four persons in September 2020. In addition, some Border Security Force (BSF) and Customs officer are also involved in the case. The authorities were allegedly bribed by the international cattle smugglers in return for a safe passage. Moreover, one of the witnesses in the case had also revealed that as many as 10 IPS officers were receiving aid from cattle smugglers.

CBI Issues Lookout Notice Against TMC Leader's Brother

The CBI had also issued lookout notices against Bikas Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Binay Mishra who is a close confidant of party MP Abhishek Banerjee. The role of both brothers is also under the lens in the cattle smuggling and illegal coal mining case. In addition, Binay Mishra has already been charge-sheeted in the case. Apart from this, the CBI may also consider issuing an Interpol Red Corner Notice against him as he has not joined the probe in either of the cases.

The lookout circular (LoC) against Bikas Mishra was issued in the illegal coal mining case recently while the LoC in the cattle smuggling case was issued earlier. The CBI had named Binay Mishra as co-accused in its supplementary charge sheet filed in February in the cattle smuggling case. In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in Asansol, the agency has already shown Binay Mishra as absconding in the cattle smuggling case.

(With PTI Inputs)

