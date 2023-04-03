Cattle Smuggling Case: TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal's Judicial Custody Extended By 12 Days

Judicial custody of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal has now been extended by 12 days. Mondal was sent to the custody by Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in an alleged case of cattle smuggling.

He was brought to Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate after they arrested him in a money laundering case revolving around his involvement in the cattle smuggling case.

Mandal was sent to Tihar Jail until April 3 by Special Judge Ragubir Singh. However, the latest decision taken by judicial custody will now keep Mandal in jail until April 16. Notably, his default bail plea was also dismissed by the trial court. Mondal is said to be a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case on July 11 last year.

Anubrata Mondal’s CA detained by ED

Earlier, a Delhi court remanded Manish Kothari, who is the chartered accountant for Anubrata Mondal, to five days of enforcement directorate (ED) custody about the multi-crore cattle smuggling case. After his arrest, he was produced before the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, where the agency informed the Court that they are seeking seven days of custody for his introduction.

According to media reports, Kothari was the person who had laundered money for the TMC leader. Notably, Kothari carried out all the money laundering operations by creating shell companies and laundering the money through them. Also, it came to light that Kothari was someone who knew everything about Mandal.

Over 3000 TMC workers quit the party to join CPIM in the Birbhum district

It is worth noting here that Mandal's arrest has already caused much damage to his image as the strong man of the TMC party, and slowly he is losing grip over his people in Birbhum district, a place where the party appointed him as a district president. Reports have emerged that on Saturday evening, more than 3000 TMC members, led by the party's booth president in Mahidpur village, announced that they would quit TMC and extend their support for the Left Front-Congress alliance in the upcoming state panchayat election.

Image: PTI