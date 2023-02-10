Caught In MEA Bureaucracy, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal 'missing' Sushma Swaraj

Waiting for the External Affairs Ministry's clearance for her Harvard University visit, DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Friday said she was missing the working style of former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj.

Maliwal has been invited by the United States Harvard University to address their annual conference. The file was sent to the Delhi government on January 16, from where it was sent to Delhi LG VK on January 18, the Delhi Commission For Women said in a statement.

The LG office, at length, gave its permission for travel on February 8 and asked Maliwal to seek approval from the Ministry of External Affairs, it said.

The file was then sent to the MEA for political clearance but, according to her, she has not received any response from the ministry.

"Since the conference is on 11 Feb, there is hardly any time left for attending the same," DCW said.

Maliwal also raised the matter on Twitter saying she is missing the working style of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who, she added, considered every Indian as her family, and her, as her own daughter.

"It is sad that today's Ministry of External Affairs is sitting on the file and is refusing to approve or reject the same. Had Sushma ji been there, this would never have happened," Maliwal lamented and wondered what the ministry's stance on her visit was.

"Sushma ji used to help Indians sitting abroad on a tweet, today I have got a chance to speak at the prestigious Harvard University, but the Ministry of External Affairs is not clearing my file. Why so?" she said.

The DCW in its statement also alleged that even 10 days ago, Maliwal was not given permission by the MEA to speak at the 'Strong Cities Summit' in Dubai.

Despite a continuous follow-up, the Ministry of External Affairs did not give permission in time, it said.

The body wondered that if the MEA takes so much time to sign the files of the people holding constitutional posts, then what would be the fate of the common man? "In the coming days, DCW is thinking of taking this matter to the court as well," it said.

The conference at Harvard University will be held on February 11 and 12 under the theme 'Vision 2047: India at 100 years of Independence.'