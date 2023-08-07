Caught On Cam: Angry Girlfriend Climbs 80 Feet-tall Tower, Boyfriend Follows

A young girl, miffed with her boyfriend, climed atop an 80-feet high tower on a high tension power line in Gaurela Pendra Marwahi district in Chhattisgarh. Her boyfriend had to follow her up. A video of the incident showing the duo climb the tower is going viral on social media. Seeing the duo atop the tower, villagers alerted the Pendra police station and informed the families of the couple. Bystanders recorded the duo climbing up on their phones and shared the videos on their social media.

When police reached the spot, they negotiated for hours together to finally get the couple to climb down. According to reports, the girl decided to climb up the tower after she had a heated argument with her boyfriend over a phone call. As she kept climbing up the tower, her boyfriend followed suit attempting to convince her to come down.

Both the girl and her partner were brought down successfully and reported no injuries.

Notably, no case was registered in the incident. However, the police gave the a strict warning to the couple and advised them to not engage in such activities in the future.

As the video of the couple went viral on social media, RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "We have been building transmission towers from ages. This is the first time I have seen someone climb them to commit suicide upset with her lover. Good news, the boyfriend followed her up and convinced her to climb down. All iz well in Chhattisgarh."

Meanwhile, the internet remained in split over the incident. While few mocked the couple for their crazy act, some hailed the boyfriend for proving his true love.

"Looks like they cleared the job interview for maintenance team !! Congratulations to the couple," a social media user tweeted, while another took to the comments section and wrote, "The tower of love or the power of love - pick your poison."

"Love Tower Finally," third user said. "The fact that her boyfriend followed her up risking his own life should be enough to prove his true love for the woman," fourth added.

