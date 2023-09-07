Caught On Cam: Miscreants Open Fire At Boys Hostel In Patna's SK Puri Area

The high morale of criminals in Bihar has once again come to the fore, with heavy stone pelting and firing by criminals reported in a boys hostel located in SK Puri area of Patna on September 5 night.

The entire shootout was caught on camera. The CCTV footage that has surfaced shows over 10 to 12 youth firing and pelting stones at a hostel.

Following the incident, a case has been registered and the culprit has been identified through CCTV footage, said the police. Police assured that action will be taken soon.

Instances of Shooting in Bihar

In another incident in Bihar’s Motihari, criminals opened fire on the husband of a Panchayat Samiti member, leaving him dead on Wednesday, September 6. The incident took place in Shyampur village in the Adapur Police Station area of East Champaran district.

Adding to the series of crimes, in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, unidentified miscreants opened fire at a restaurant last month. The incident was also captured on camera. Another shootout was reported in the state's Begusarai district where a retired teacher was shot dead.

Within the limits of the Silao police station in the Nalanda district of Bihar, Pintu alias Pragati Kumar was shot, who was supposedly a close relative of Former Union Minister RCP Singh.