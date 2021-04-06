Caught On Camera: 16 Prisoners Escape Jodhpur Jail After Blinding Guard With Chilli Powder

In a shocking incident, 16 prisoners escaped from the sub-jail in Phalodi town of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district after throwing chilli powder in the eyes of jail guards on Monday night. An operation has been launched to nab the escapees, who are mostly facing charges of murder and drug trafficking. A video of the incident is out.

Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Anil Kayal said that the prisoners fled after throwing chilli powder in the eyes of the guards when they were being lodged in their barracks after dinner at about 8.30 PM.

Police launch a massive search

While speaking with the media, Phalodi deputy collector Yashpal Ahuja reportedly said that when he rushed to the scene after noticing the chaos he saw vegetables all over the floor. A woman police personnel was in pain and the guard informed him about the incident-- that the prisoners managed to escape after throwing chilli powder. The SHO and district collector were alerted immediately and an operation was launched in order to locate the escaped detainees.

The police have alerted the nearby police stations and several checkpoints have been set up in order to find the escapees. Public transport vehicles such as buses moving on the roads or highways will be checked.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)