On CCTV: Gunmen Loot 55 Kg Gold From Gold Financing Company In Bihar

In one of the biggest dacoity, armed robbers looted 55 kg of gold worth Rs 22 crore from the office of the Muthoot finance company in Vaishali district of Bihar on Saturday evening. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV cameras, which reveals that 2 armed robbers wearing a mask posing as customers entered the Muthoot finance company's branch office. This office is located at Jagdamba apartments in Hajipur. The dacoits held the branch manager Subodh Kumar hostage at gunpoint and threatened to kill him.

Branch Manager explains the incident

Branch manager Subodh Kumar said, "The two dacoits entered my office posing as customers. Then they took me, hostage. A peon tried to stop them, but they thrashed him. They took 55kg gold."

The police probe

The police are investigating the videos of the incident captured on two CCTV cameras installed in the finance company's office. Inspector-General of Police, Ganesh Kumar said, "Armed robbers have looted around 55 kg gold. Police teams have been constituted to conduct raids and nab the culprits. They were around 7-8 in number. They had tied up the bank manager and assaulted the guards and employees before fleeing with the gold "

No casualty

No casualty has been reported in the incident, however, this is one of the biggest robberies that has taken place in Bihar considering the amount that was looted from the bank. Earlier, a group of dacoits tried to loot the same company in February. Gold worth Rs10 crores were looted from the company's office in Muzzafarpur. Additionally, in December 2014, gold worth Rs 6 crore was looted from the same firm's office. In the recent past, the law and order situation in Bihar has deteriorated with the increasing incidents of loot, murder, extortion in different parts of Bihar. The "Sushashan " tag of Nitish Kumar's govt is losing its sheen with the increase in crime graph.

