Caught On Camera: Delhi Traffic Cop Fines Korean Man Rs 5000 Without Receipt, Suspended

The Delhi Police on Sunday (July 23) suspended a traffic police officer for a traffic rule violation after he allegedly fined a Korean national without providing him a receipt for the fine. The traffic cop was placed under suspension after a video purportedly showing him taking Rs 5,000 in cash from the Korean man went viral on social media.

As per the visuals going viral on social media, the traffic cop, identified as Mahesh Chand, fined the Korean man for driving on the wrong carriageway with a penalty of Rs 5,000. Following this, the man offered Rs 500 to the policeman. The cop then explains to the man that it is Rs 5,000 and not Rs 500. The man then hands over the asked amount to the cop.

However, what caught the internet’s attention was that the cop after shaking hands with the Korean man leaves the site without giving any receipt to the foreigner for the money.

The visuals of the incident were also posted on the Korean national’s official YouTube channel named ‘FITVELY’. The video was posted under the caption, “Give me all the cash: Reasons why you shouldn't drive a car in India”. The channel had 1.34 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Delhi police suspends traffic cop

After the video of the incident surfaced on social media, the Delhi Police suspended Mahesh Chand and set up an inquiry into the matter. Meanwhile, the suspended cop has maintained that he was about to hand over the receipt of the challan to the man but he left.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police swiftly moved into action and tweeted, "Taking cognizance of the social media post, the concerned officer seen in the video has been placed under suspension pending inquiry. Delhi Police has a zero tolerance policy towards corruption.”