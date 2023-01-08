Caught On Tape: Policemen Drag Elderly Woman By Hair After Thrashing Her In MP's Morena

An elderly woman was subjected to police brutality as she was brutally thrashed and dragged by officers in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident, according to sources, is of January 7 afternoon when the police officers arrived in the Pura village of Morena's Bari with the intent to arrest one Saheb Singh. The police is said to have arrived at Saheb Singh's residence while he was eating and tried to force him out of his house to which he refused. Saheb Singh resisted the arrest saying he will cooperate with the police later on but the officers started quarelling with him, sources revealed.

#BREAKING | Caught on tape: Elderly woman dragged by police in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/TgQfTl76yf — Republic (@republic) January 8, 2023

It is this resistance that led the police to drag Saheb Singh out of his house, following which his mother and wife come to his defence. Both the women, however, were not spared of the brutality as they were thrashed for intervening. Saheb Singh, in a video message, said that the police officers abused both his mother and wife and physically assaulted them for protecting him. His mother even fainted due to the beating, Saheb Singh revealed.

"The two police officers Ashok and Shailu Gujjar did so much cruelty against us that no one would ever do. Therefore, I request strict action against them," he said.

In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, the officers were seen dragging Saheb Singh's mother by the hair to the PCR vehicle while she pleaded for mercy. While the video of the incident is doing the rounds, the police is yet to make a statement over the horrific incident.

Image: Republic