Caught On Tape: SFI Leader In Kerala Issues Chilling Threat To College Principal

CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV showed the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student’s wing of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) threatening the College Principal in Charge.

The incident, it is learnt, happened at Thrissur Maharajas Technical Institute College on October 25 in Kerala, but it came to light after the threat tape was made public.

In the video, the SFI leaders are seen threatening the Principal-In-Charge Dr P Dileep at his office right in the presence of two policemen as well as fellow professors.

The professors in the video looked visibly frozen by the series of threats, in the second minute of CCTV footage where the communist union leaders barged into Dileep’s office and began hurling incessant threats.

SFI Thrissur district secretary Hasan Mubarak is seen taking the lead in threatening Dr Dileep. Some of the threats were, “You come out, I will break your Knees,” “If you show your ‘goodaism’ in front of students, I will break your bones”, “If you do not write an apology letter to the students will break bones of your hands and limbs, come out!”, “You come out, will break your bones”. During the continuous bogey of threats, the SFI leaders also warn the principal not to touch any of the students.

The left student’s union had called in a strike after a student Rafeeq was allegedly beaten up by the principal. Subsequently, Rafeeq was suspended for improper behaviour.

The viral video has led to widespread criticism of the students union’s brash behaviour towards professors on campus, on social media platforms. Many on social media also raised criticism about how the party leaders get a free run inside institutes and campuses in Kerala. The Poly Technic College is affiliated with the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) which runs under the Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship.

'The principal-in-charge physically assaulted a ward'

Meanwhile, students say Dr Dileep harassed a student for wearing a cap. “On October 21, One of us was suffering from a condition called scalp sclerosis and to hide it he was wearing a cap. Dr Dileep forced the student to remove it and even physically assaulted him,” stated a member of the union. They also claim the principal has tried to hide the CCTV footage and destroyed evidence and acted in a biased manner. “They also suspended the student who gave a written complaint,” he stated to a local media channel.