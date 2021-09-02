Cauvery Authority Drops Deliberation On Mekedatu Dam After Strong Objection From TN Govt

In its meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) avoided discussion on the Mekedatu dam proposal of Karnataka after Tamil Nadu strongly objected to it, the state government said. It has been further informed that the CWMA has also directed Karnataka to release 27.86 thousand million Cubic feet of Cauvery water to the state, which is the shortfall against the entitlement of 86.38 TMC water for the period ending August 30 in addition to the due for the September.

Tamil Nadu govt objects deliberation on Mekedatu dam

On August 30, Karnataka had released only 57.04 TMC water, although Mekedatu was mentioned as a subject in the agenda for the meeting. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu representatives had cited a petition by the state government in the Supreme Court. In the petition, the Tamil Nadu representatives were seeking rejection of a Detailed Project Report for the Mekedatu dam proposal. However, the Supreme Court is expected to take this PIL for hearing soon.

Following this, the Tamil Nadu officials said that any discussion on the Mekedatu dam could occur only if all stakeholders concurred; and subsequently, a discussion on the dam is avoided. The stakeholders include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Karnataka-Tamil Nadu rift over Mekedatu project

The opposition parties in both states have come together when it comes to the construction of the dam on Cauvery River water. Major political parties in Tamil Nadu, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Congress and BJP is against the construction of the project. At the same time, Congress in Karnataka has urged the ruling party (BJP) to start the project's construction immediately.

The main concern of Tamil Nadu to the 9,000 crore Mekedatu reservoir project is its claims that the project will allegedly impact and control the flow of the Cauvery River water. While Karnataka officials are claiming that the project is crucial as it will meet the drinking water needs of the state capital Bengaluru that is struggling with its water supply. The BJP leaders from both the states are standing against each other after Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai announced that the state BJP unit would go into fasting as a protest against CM Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government. According to Annamalai, Karnataka is not permitted to construct the dam per legal norms as 'assured' by the Union Water Resource Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

