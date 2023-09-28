Cauvery Protest Intensifies In Border Areas Of Karnataka Adjoining Tamil Nadu

The long-standing Cauvery protest further flared up in the border areas of Karnataka adjoining Tamil Nadu Thursday (September 28), as the KRV Shivarame Gowda faction staged a massive protest.

The pro-Kannada organisations held a rally from the Attibele toll gate to the border tower on the state border, where hundreds of activists participated in the protest.

In a video of the demonstration, protestors can be seen tying empty pots to a thread and hanging them around their necks with slabs of stone on their heads.

The protestors further hindered vehicles hailing from Tamil Nadu from entering Karnataka at the Attibele border. The protestors were seen lying on the road in front of the vehicles in order to restrain them from entering Karnataka.

The protest intensified further when one of the activists carrying Kannada flags boarded a vehicle and climbed the border tower at Attibele. In order to dial down the situation, police detained as many as 50 protesters, including Shivarame Gowda.

The protesters were taken away by the police in a private bus.

BJP-JDS stage protest

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy joined the demonstration with former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday, September 27, and alleged the Congress-led Karnataka government of “failing in safeguarding the interests of farmers."

Flaming up the protest site, the BJP and JD(S) leaders raised slogans against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.