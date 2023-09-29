Cauvery Row: Bringing Large-scale Tree-based Agriculture Is Solution, Suggests Sadhguru

Bringing large-scale tree-based agriculture and a vegetated Cauvery basin into the solution of the depleting river, said Jagadish Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, suggesting a solution to the long-standing dispute over water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The founder of the Isha Foundation took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, “Mother Cauvery does not know which state we belong to but she is suffering with depletion and drying up during the summer months. Bringing large scale tree based agriculture and vegetating the 83,000 sq km of Cauvery basin is the only way Cauvery will flow 12 months of the year in abundance. Let us strengthen and enhance Mother Cauvery rather than fighting over depleted waters. Let wisdom prevail.”

Cauvery row

Sadhguru’s statement comes amid the massive ongoing protest over the interstate water sharing dispute in Karnataka. The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recent order directing Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu from Biligundlu, effective from September 28 to October 15, has triggered massive protests across the state.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in the Mandya district, where schools and colleges will remain closed, said the District Collector.

Pro-Kannada organizations and farmer groups Friday (September 29) called for 'Karnataka Bandh' over the Cauvery water issue amid the massive ongoing protest over the past few weeks. This will be the second bandh in Bengaluru as the city witnessed a strike on Tuesday.

Amid the ongoing Karnataka Bandh, as many as 44 flights have been cancelled today, informed PRO at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.