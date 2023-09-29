Cauvery Row: Karnataka Bandh Today, Section 144 Imposed In Bengaluru

Pro-Kannada organizations and farmer groups Friday (September 29) called for 'Karnataka Bandh' over the Cauvery water issue amid the massive ongoing protest over the past few weeks. This will be the second bandh in Bengaluru as the city witnessed a strike on Tuesday.

Amid heavy police deployment in the city, Additional SP of Bengaluru Rural district Mallikarjun Baladandi said, "We have made proper arrangements as a bandh has been called by several pro-Kannada organisations. More than 50 people from the organisations have been taken into custody... We have sufficient staff and we will make sure nothing goes wrong..."

In a video shared by the news agency, a lesser number of passengers were seen at Vijayanagar Metro Station in Bengaluru owing to the bandh. Private cabs' and auto rickshaws' drivers have also extended their support to the protest.

"Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union and Ola Uber Drivers and Owners’ Association (OUDOA) are supporting the bandh. We will take out a rally from Nayandahalli to Freedom Park tomorrow," its president Tanveer Pasha told PTI.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Less number of passengers were seen at Vijayanagar Metro Station, Bengaluru because of the Bandh called by various organizations regarding the Cauvery water issue. pic.twitter.com/MFM5OslnmI — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

Standing resolute on the bandh, pro-Kannada group Kannada Chaluvali, led by Vatal Nagaraj, said, “Everyone will support the bandh. We will protest in front of the Raj Bhavan. We will block national highways and airports. Buses, taxis, and autos will support the bandh.”

#WATCH | Karnataka: Bengaluru Police detain members of pro-Kannada organisations, protesting over the Cauvery Water Issue, near Attibele. pic.twitter.com/XOzVcQ9e9s — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

However, Bengaluru police have issued a statement disapproving of any kind of bandh in the city. “Tomorrow, on September 29, 2023, several organizations in Karnataka are uniting for a state-wide bandh to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Bengaluru Commissioner of Police emphasizes the Supreme Court's ruling that all forms of bandh are forbidden. The sole sanctioned location for protests and rallies is Freedom Park. However, any organization can lend their support on their own and not by force. If any damage to the property occurs, the respective protesting organization will be held accountable for the costs,” Bengaluru police said.

In response to the call for a 'Karnataka Bandh' holiday, it has been declared in protest against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, a news agency reported.

Section 144 imposed

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in the Mandya district, where schools and colleges will remain closed, said the District Collector.

The protest comes in response to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recent order directing Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu from Biligundlu, effective from September 28 to October 15.