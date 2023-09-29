Cauvery Row: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Hotel Owners, Furious Activists Amid K'taka Bandh

As the protest intensified in Karnataka on the Cauvery water dispute attempts were made to shut down hotels in Kolar by the protestors following which a scuffle broke out between the furious Kannada-pro activists and the hotel owners.

The quarrel began after the owner asked the protestors why he was being made to shut his hotel. However, the protesters did not listen and closed the hotel. Ultimately, the police intervened in the matter and the situation got defused, due to which traffic also came to a standstill for some time.

State bandh in Karnataka

This comes at a time when the state of Karnataka is witnessing a statewide bandh called by pro-Kannada and farmer groups, disrupting normal life chores.

‘Kannada Okkuta’, an umbrella organisation for Kannada outfits including factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) and various farmers’ bodies has given a call for the statewide dawn-to-dusk shutdown.

Meanwhile, a few activists on Thursday staged protests in the Cauvery heartland of Mandya against the release of 5,000 Cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. They have been staging agitation for the past 15 days.