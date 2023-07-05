Cauvery Row: Tamil Nadu Min Urges Centre To Take Action Against Karnataka

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday met Union Jal Shakhti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the ongoing Cauvery row, citing a shortage of 9.22 thousand million cubic (TMC) water from Karnataka. The DMK leader met the Union minister at his residence for 20 minutes and raised concerns about the water scarcity and how in the month of June - July only 2.9 TMC water was given by Karnataka.

Addressing the media, Duraimurugan said, "Until now, we should have got 12.21 TMC of water from Cauvery, but we have got only 2.9 TMC, There is a shortage of 9.22 TMC of water. Necessary instructions must be sent to Karnataka to provide the remaining water to Tamil Nadu."

He said that the Tamil Nadu government has urged the Cauvery Management Board and Karnataka Government to take action.

The DMK leader has also written a letter to the Cauvery Water Management Tribunal urging to hold urgent talks with Karnataka over the "violation" and take action against them.

"We also spoke about the Mekadatu dam which the Karnataka government announced without any talks with Tamil Nadu. They can't construct the dam and we are very stubborn on this issue, Tamil Nadu will not let this happen and the matter of Cauvery is already in the Supreme Court. They can't construct a dam across Cauvery river because it would be a breach of trust and any decision has to go through the Supreme Court," he said.

Duraimurugan said that the first priority of his government is to get the right amount of water for Tamil Nadu "which was in agreement with the Cauvery water management tribunal.

"We are receiving a lot of flak now from AIADMK, BJP and even from the public in Tamil Nadu over the Water issue. I have urged CM MK Stalin to raise this issue in the opposition meeting too," he said.

The politics has snowballed over Mekedaatu Dam Project. Responding to the development, Karnataka Water Resource Minister DK Shivakumar said, "It is my state and I'm a minister here. I want to know the status of the projects. Bommai had sanctioned Rs 1000 crore for this project (Mekedaatu). I want to know how much money has been spent by the government out of the sanctioned funds."

"Tamil Nadu people are my brothers we don't want to rub any government in the wrong way. I also want to know about the legal status of the project and whether there's a conflict of interest. Let us work together for the country," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai claimed that DK Shivakumar discussed the Mekedatu issue with the Jal Sakthi minister on June 30.

"This is unfortunate since Karnataka’s plan is violative of the SC verdict and Chief Minister MK Stalin, during his earlier meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had urged him not to allow Karnataka to build the dam," he said

K Annamalai added that CM would be compromising on the state’s rights if he takes part in the opposition parties’ meeting in Bengaluru in the wake of Karnataka’s stand to build the dam. "Stalin has the right to attend the meeting but when he returns to Tamil Nadu, I will lead a ‘Go back Stalin’ agitation."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad has countered Annamalai. "It is their internal matter. Our problem is if we have sufficient water we will release it. If we don't have it we can't release it. Mr Annamalai can say whatever he wants," he said.