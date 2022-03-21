Cauvery Row: TN Passes Resolution Against Karnataka Over Mekedatu Dam Construction

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, March 21, passed a resolution, providing support to all decisions taken to stop the Karnataka government and protect the interest of Tamil Nadu farmers, concerning the construction of the Mekedatu dam over the Cauvery river. This came following the Karnataka government’s decision to allocate funds for building a dam at Mekedatu over river Cauvery.

In a statement, TN Government resolution read, "The action of Government of Karnataka, without respecting the final order of Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal, and the judgement of the Supreme Court and also without obtaining the consent of co-basin States and necessary clearances from the Government of India, in proposing to construct Mekedatu Dam across Cauvery river, unilaterally, and allocating funds for the same is not acceptable and hence, the action of Government of Karnataka is strongly condemned by this August House."

Tamil Nadu water resources minister Durai Murugan brought the resolution in Assembly opposing Karnataka's decision to allot money for constructing a reservoir in Mekedatu, and stated that Tamil Nadu is in a state where it has to plead for water. He further urged the Centre to not give Technical, Environmental, and any other clearance required for the Mekedatu Project.

What is the Mekedatu project?

The Mekedatu project has fueled the water clash between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with the latter's plan to construct a reservoir at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district, 90 km from Bengaluru and 4 km from the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

The project approved by the Karnataka state government in 2017 has been heavily opposed by Tamil Nadu. Mekadatu project costs around Rs. 9,000 crore and is a project that aims to store and supply drinking water to Bengaluru. Also, over 400 megawatts (MW) of power is proposed to be generated through the project.

While in 2018, Tamil Nadu approached the Supreme Court against the project, citing a possible water crisis as the flow of water to the state would be disturbed. The Tamil Nadu government in its plea had stated that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has not considered the environmental damage the project is likely to cause during the construction work. Tamil Nadu said that a large extent of reserve forests and wildlife sanctuaries would be affected.

(Image: Facebook/Durai Murugan/PTI)