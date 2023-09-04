Cauvery Water Row: K'taka Farmers Continue Protest Over Release Of Water To TN

War for Cauvery water continues in the state of Karnataka as the farmers have continued protesting after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) issued an interim order requesting Karnataka to discharge 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu per day for the following 15 days until September 2.

The furious farmers protested against the government at Sanjay Circle in Mandya. Earlier on Monday morning, the Kasthuri Karnataka Vedike staged a protest with empty pots and the Pro-Kannada organisation demanded that the release of water to Tamil Nadu be stopped immediately. They shouted slogans against the state government and demanded that the release of water to Tamil Nadu be stopped immediately.

The protesters descended on the Cauvery river near Srirangapatna in Mandya district and the farmers protested by watering crops with mineral water and they stated that it was not possible to plant paddy without Cauvery water.

CWMA submitted affidavit to Supreme Court

The Cauvery Water Management Authority had last week submitted an affidavit with the Supreme Court of India in which it claimed that a meeting had taken place and that Karnataka thereafter carried out the CWMA's instructions by discharging an aggregate of 1,49,898 cusec of water at Biligundulu from August 12-26.

The Supreme Court had previously dismissed that it lacked any relevant competence and asked the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) for an assessment on the scope of Karnataka's discharge of water.

Farmers opposing the supply of irrigation water to Tamil Nadu sought an immediate halt to it, citing a lack of supply. "Why give it to Tamil Nadu when the farmers here don't have access to water?", they said, alleging that the state's leadership does not "care" about the region's farmers.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at loggerheads

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads over the distribution of water from the same source for decades, and the subject has become one of great public controversy.