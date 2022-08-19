CBDT Amends Income Tax Rule; To Provide Relief To Taxpayers Claiming Foreign Tax Credit

In a major relief to taxpayers in the matter of claiming Foreign Tax Credit (FTC), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on August 18 amended the Income-tax rule providing relief to taxpayers. The pre-amended rule required the FTC claim to be filed by the due date of furnishing the Income Tax Return. The amendment operates so that this benefit is available to claims filed during the current financial year.

The CBDT amended Rule 128 of the Income-tax Rules, 1962 to provide relief to the taxpayers in the matter of claiming FTC. According to the Finance Ministry's statement, "The statement in Form No. 67 can now be furnished on or before the end of the relevant Assessment Year."

The computation of FTC in case of assessees with cross-border payments caused major hassle among tax professionals. Diversified practices were reportedly adopted because of the absence of a well-defined set of rules.

Rule 128 of the Income Tax Rules, 1962

Rule 128 was inserted by the CBDT into the Income-Tax Rules, 1962 to provide rules for the grant of FTC. As per the rule, an assessee who is a resident shall be given credit for an amount of any foreign tax which is paid by the assessee/taxpayer in a country or specified territory outside India. The credit shall be allowed only if the assessee furnishes the required particulars in Form 67 within the specified timelines.

The rules were inserted with an aim to enhance the clarity in an area that was until now marked by diverse interpretations. It was also aimed at reducing the hassle in claiming credit on taxes paid in foreign countries and helped achieve the Government’s vision for non-adversarial tax regime.

Image: PTI